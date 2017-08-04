Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar solve a problem on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, see photos

Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar recently visited Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar recently visited Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Bollywood’s very own Khiladi Akshay Kumar and his leading lady Bhumi Pednekar are currently on a promotional spree. The actors recently visited Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to promote their upcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He teamed up with the lead cast Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) to convey the social message of sanitation. The film revolves around the same subject, and fights the old school belief of ‘no toilets’ in the house.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is focusing on the grand wedding of Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh). With wedding rituals happening at full force, and numerous guests arriving, the family will face a crunch when it comes to toilets. Akshay and Bhumi, who will be seen visiting the family, will spread the message of sanitation and help them out in their toilet problem.

Excited about visiting the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshay Kumar, in a media statement said, “I love being on sets of TV shows as the energy and vibes are altogether different.

It is always an amazing experience to be with people who work day and night daily to entertain our audiences. Like always, this time too, it was great fun. I got to experience a larger than life Rajasthan set-up on Yeh Rishta. The actors too did a fabulous job. I had a great time shooting with them and wish them all the best for the shaadi season.”

See photos of Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The cast and crew of the show were in complete awe of Akshay Kumar, who was at his charming best, and ensured that the team was left all smiles at the end of the shoot. Getting back to TV, the Bollywood star will soon don the judge’s hat for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11.

