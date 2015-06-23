Tinu Verma to direct stunts in ‘Suryaputra Karn’



“Suryaputra Karn”, starring Vishesh Bansal as the young Karn, is currently being shot in the locales of Srinagar. “Suryaputra Karn”, starring Vishesh Bansal as the young Karn, is currently being shot in the locales of Srinagar.

Bollywood action director Tinu Verma, best known for his action sequences in films like “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Pukar”, and “Eklavya: The Royal Guard”, will direct stunts in the upcoming mythological TV show “Suryaputra Karn”.

Verma, who played the role of Jarasandha in 2013 mythological show “Mahabharat”, will be directing action sequences for the first time in a TV show, read a statement.

“Suryaputra Karn”, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television starting June 29, is touted to bring action sequences which have never been seen on television. The show is said to be one visual delight for the audience.

“Suryaputra Karn”, starring Vishesh Bansal as the young Karn, is currently being shot in the locales of Srinagar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App