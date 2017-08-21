Only in Express

Tinaa Dattaa sheds her Uttran avatar and her latest hot photos are proof

Tinaa Dattaa who became popular with her television series Uttaran, is back in news for her latest hot photos which she has shared on her Instagram profile. The actor is turning heads for her glamorous avatar. Tinaa has been doing reality shows for sometime now.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 21, 2017 9:26 pm
Tinaa Dattaa, Tinaa Dattaa hot picture, Tinaa Dattaa red lingerie, Tinaa Dattaa hot bra, Tinaa Dattaa uttran, Tinaa Dattaa television, Tinaa Dattaa serial, Tinaa Dattaa reality show Tinaa Dattaa last appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.
Top News

Actor Tinaa Dattaa has been away from television soaps ever since her stint as Icchaa from Uttaran came to an end in 2015. The actor, who became a familiar name in Indian households for her perfect daughter-in-law avatar in the saas-baahu saga, has now shed her much known image and transformed into a hot babe. In fact, she has posted a series of photos, the latest one being in a red bikini, which has left her fans drooling.

Tinaa is still known for her character of Ichha in the daily soap Uttaran. After her serial, she appeared on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season seven, which was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. Talking about her experience on the show, Tinaa had then said, “On ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I discovered myself. This show was an answer to everyone who thought I was a delicate darling. Overcoming your biggest fear when you are on television in front of the cameras can be your worst nightmare, but this show captures the journey in the most beautiful way.”

Check out Tinaa’s latest set of photos on her Instagram page.

Tinaa also made news last year for facing harassment on a flight. The actor was sexually harassed by a co-passenger, who tried to touch her inappropriately. This left the actor shell-shocked and to her dismay, the staff wasn’t of much help either. She took to her Facebook account to narrate the story of her ordeal leaving many startled.

 

Tinaa is currently busy with her photoshoots. Her fans are waiting to know more about her TV comeback.

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 21: Latest News