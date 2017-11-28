Tiger Zinda Hai on Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to waltz on stage

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to launch song on Bigg Boss 11. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to launch song on Bigg Boss 11.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of the year. Releasing on December 22, the buzz around the Ali Abbas Zaffar film is at its peak. And after entertaining fans with their first song, Swag Se Swagat, the team is now all set to launch the second song from the film, a romantic number titled Dil Diyan Gallan on the Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.

“A song like this needs a huge launch. This is their most passionate, romantic track ever and the makers have decided that the two should perform together to launch the song. People just can’t get enough of Salman and Katrina and they are sizzling together in the song. Them performing together will only heighten the anticipation of seeing them on screen when Tiger releases in the theatres,” says a source.

Salman Khan’s rogue avatar for Tiger Zinda Hai is already receiving the love of the audiences and to top that, we also have the lovely Katrina by his side. The source adds, “Salman will woo Katrina on Bigg Boss by doing the Waltz with her just like in Dil Diyan Gallan’s video. Watch out for their breathtaking chemistry.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier shared a still of Salman and Katrina from the song and from the looks of it, a proper ballroom set-up is on the cards. It seems this song was one of the first things shot as earlier too the makers had revealed Tiger and Zoya, Salman and Katrina’s characters from the film, through a picture from this song sequence. Well, the still has surely left every Salman and Katrina fans impatient as they are going to witness their crackling chemistry and romance onscreen after five years.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, will head to the theaters on December 22.

