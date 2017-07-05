Tiger Shroff on kids reality shows: Just as education, extracurricular activities are also important

Tiger Shroff was present at Munna Michael song launch. Tiger Shroff was present at Munna Michael song launch.

Recently, Piku director Shoojit Sircar tweeted against children participating in reality shows. The director known for films like Piku, Madras Cafe and others has requested authorities to ban reality TV shows that have little ones as participants. “Humble request to authorities to urgently ban all reality shows involving children. It’s actually destroying them emotionally and their purity,” Sircar tweeted yesterday.

Today at an event in Mumbai, Tiger was asked for his take on children in reality shows and he thought it was a good idea for kids to get good exposure through these shows.

He said, “It is great because it gives the child the right recognition, the positive vibes, and direction from a very early age which is fantastic, so it is fantastic.”

However when the Munna Micheal actor was asked to comment on Shoojit Sircar’s tweet, he said he doesn’t want to take any ‘panga’ with anyone. And added, “Don’t know about it much, main kisi se pangaa nahi lena chahta (I don’t want to go against anyone)! I told you about my view. I think, just as education is important, extra curricular activities are more important for a child to have a balanced life. It is very important to have that exposure of extra activities. Padhaai sab kuch nahi hota hai.(Academics is not everything)”

Tiger has been garnering a lot of praises from all for his work, including Tom Holland and Sylvester Stallone. On this he said, “It is very overwhelming actually! First of all when Sylvester Stallone had tweeted for us, it was really motivating and very kind of him to say such lovely things, the whole team was motivated by that. When it comes to Tom Holland, I am a great fan of him, I am a big fan of Spider-Man franchise, so that’s like another high for me.”

