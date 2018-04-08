Tiffany Haddish to produce HBO comedy series Unsubscribed

Tiffany Haddish gained fame after she appeared in last year’s film Girls Trip Tiffany Haddish gained fame after she appeared in last year’s film Girls Trip

Tiffany Haddish’s star just keeps rising. The actor is set to executive produce a comedy television series Unsubscribed for none other than HBO. Tiffany gained fame after she appeared in last year’s film Girls Trip. She is also known for NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show and comedy flick Keanu. The actor also had a standup comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready!” on Showtime. The big projects just keep coming her way. She currently stars opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS comedy series, The Last O.G. Apart from that, she will also star in the comedy film Night School with Kevin Hart. On top of that, she will also voice a character in the sequel of The Lego Movie.

According to Variety, Unsubscribed examines “female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.” While HBO is primarily known for its prestige dramas, it also has had quite a few solid comedy series that cannot quite be called sitcoms. Unsubscribed is written by Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson. The two are also executive-producing it. This is the first time Xosha is going to write for a TV series. She is more known for her performance in films like Precious and TV series like The Mindy Project. Danielle Henderson is a TV writer known for writing for shows like Maniac, Divorce and Difficult People.

Details are scarce on the series, but the concept does sound interesting. Last year’s sexual harassment scandals triggered by accusations of rape and sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein did not only bring about an awareness of male-centric work culture in Hollywood, it also helped Hollywood studios to push for the representation of hitherto marginalised communities and groups. The unprecedented success of Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther film this year further proved that films with predominantly coloured cast can be successful as well. The films only need good stories and talented crew to reach an audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd