Three Indian Netflix Originals to binge watch in 2018

Netflix has now become synonymous with modern-day entertainment. The video on demand platform features loads of thriller, drama and action shows like House of Cards, Stranger Things, Narcos, The Crown, Black Mirror among others keeping you glued to your seats. However, what we Indians really crave for on Netflix is, of course, the ‘desiness’. Netflix currently has no original Indian shows streaming but 2018 will certainly bring some surprises for Indian Netflix buffs.

Here are three Indian Netflix originals you must look forward to in 2018.

Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his digital debut with Sacred Games. Also starring PadMan actor Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 thriller novel of the same name. The show is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Bard of Blood

A full-fledged spy series, Bard Of Blood is based on Bilal Saeed’s bestselling book of the same name. The espionage thriller will be co-produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chilies Entertainment.

Love Per Square Foot

Love Per Square Foot is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and it features Bang Baja Baarat fame Angira Dhar and Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. The quirky romantic comedy revolves around a guy and girl who end up marrying each other to buy a flat in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

