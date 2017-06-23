This photo of Hina Khan, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and a snake is going viral. Don’t miss their pouts

Hina Khan, who must have been missing her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal too and was extremely happy to see him in Spain. She shared the moment with her fans too. Hina Khan, who must have been missing her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal too and was extremely happy to see him in Spain. She shared the moment with her fans too.

After gaining a lot of appreciation for her role in the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and taking a break thereafter, Hina Khan is now a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. While the actor is busy with the reality show’s shoot in Spain, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal could not stand the distance between him and his girlfriend. To meet his lady love, he flew all the way to spend some quality time before the festival of Eid. Hina had a surprise for him too, a snake.

Hina, who must have been missing her boyfriend Rocky too and was extremely happy to see him. She shared the moment with her fans too. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “And we are back together.. #paininspain #khatronkekhiladi8 @rockyj1 hope u liked my new friends 😜.” In the picture, the two lovebirds are seen posing with a snake but didn’t forget to pout. The photo, of course, is going viral. Khatron Ke Khiladi, as the name suggests, makes its contestants face their fears and take part in daredevil tasks. The snake, we assume, is part of one such feat.

Hina shared a few more pictures too. In one, Rocky is again seen with her as Hina is trying to get the snake on her shoulders. She is a strong contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

See Hina Khan, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal photos here:

See a few more photos of Hina Khan:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor has been in a relationship with Rocky for quite some time now. Hina often share pictures with her boyfriend, but we were missing them as she is away. But this post of Hina is again making headlines. Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Rocky worked as a supervising producer.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd