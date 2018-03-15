This is Us Season 2 Review: The family drama formula never gets old

This is Us Season 2 Review: None of the characters in this show are subtle, in fact, they go all out when it comes to expressing their feelings. This is Us Season 2 Review: None of the characters in this show are subtle, in fact, they go all out when it comes to expressing their feelings.

As the curtain drew on the second season of This is Us, it left its viewers in tears but also a hint of mystery for its upcoming season.

This is Us was the breakout hit show of 2016. The Pearson family drama strongly rests on the shoulders of the patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) while also offering insight into the personal lives of all the members and the way they have coped since Jack’s passing. The mystery around Jack’s death was the big question to be answered in the second season and so they did. In one of the most emotional episodes of the season, This is Us gave the viewers the heart-wrenching timeline of events that led to Jack’s unfortunate demise.

This is Us has always maintained its core of being a family drama that solely aims at giving its viewers a weekly vent out for all the crying that has been piled up. In many ways, This is Us is the weekly therapy session that the viewers didn’t even know they needed. And in that respect, this year was no different. The show’s writing with its many time jumps has always been its strength. This was smartly used in the pilot and it was used in a similar way in this season’s finale as well.

Jack and Rebecca have always been the center of this show. In the flashbacks, it is their experiences with their children that form the narrative and in the present time, the same place is taken by Randall and Beth. With the richest story out of all, Sterling K Brown enjoys a well-written part with a strong arc in the second season after he has quit his day-time job. His plans to adopt another child and his camaraderie with his wife are a beautiful reminder of what he grew up seeing between Jack and Rebecca. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Sterling K Brown wins even more awards for his portrayal of Randall in the next awards season.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Sterling K Brown wins even more awards for his portrayal of Randall in the next awards season.

Mandy Moore’s Rebecca and the other two Pearsons somehow don’t get as much attention as Sterling but creator Dan Fogelman tried to add more to their respective stories by dedicating complete episodes to their characters.

Apart from a couple of episodes, this season dealt with Kevin’s story in a hurried way. What started as a downward spiral after meeting his childhood idol Sylvester Stallone, eventually came back full circle but it was way too soon to watch Kevin making toasts and letting out sighs in the finale. Unlike the last season, Justin Hartley at least got to show off some acting skills because this time he had some story to tell, even if it was quite predictable. Through his addiction phase, the creators tried to draw several parallels between him and Jack which were quite repetitive. With ‘Number One’, Justin got one of the better episodes of the season.

Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) story has always been primarily around her body image issues and her relationship with Jack. Toby comes in later and that was exactly what happened this year as well. Kate’s track with her pregnancy, her unresolved issues with her mother and her inability to forgive herself for Jack’s death was portrayed in a melancholic way but one cannot argue that out of all the Pearsons, Kate got to do the least this year.

The finale was centered around Chrissy Metz's Kate Pearson.

Now about the heart of the show, Jack. The show has portrayed him as the perfect man who just had one fault. He was the man who literally sacrificed his life for his family’s safety and while men like those might look unreal even for television, it is to be noted that the show has always treasured Jack’s memories and held him on a pedestal. Upon someone’s passing, one usually reminisces all the good qualities and this is exactly how that show portrays Jack, like a part of the audience’s family.

This is Us started with a big bang as the viewers had long forgotten to get deeply invested in family dramas that were too direct, honest about their feelings. None of the characters in this show are subtle, in fact, they go all out when it comes to expressing their feelings. It is the writing in these scenes, that holds the show together.

Milo Ventimiglia's Jack holds this show together.

This is Us’ finale gave us some flash forwards about the upcoming season but it is to be seen how the show proceeds after they have already answered their biggest question. Sure they teased us with some questions for the next season but will the show sustain after the characters have finally let go of all the pent-up emotions that they held for over 20 years? Jack will be a part of the Pearson family in spirit but without the emotional crutch of his passing, it is going to be a tough road ahead for this family drama.

