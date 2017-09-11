Watch: This Is Us Season 2 promo: Rebecca’s advice to Randall, Toby’s promise to Kate, all of it is a tearful watch

‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Rebecca feels she had a failed marriage with Jack but why? ‘This Is Us’ Season 2: Rebecca feels she had a failed marriage with Jack but why?

It is impossible to not watch ‘This Is Us’ without a box of tissues near you. In a new clip released by the team, we get glimpses of what is about to come in its next season. Previously we have seen Randall confronting his mother to know how she decided to adopt him. After knowing that his mother had kept him away from his real father for all his life, he was obviously done hearing the sugar-coated story and now he wanted to know how she really felt when she first saw him.

Rebecca, who obviously has no intention of hurting her son, stuck to her usual answer, “It’s complicated” and calmly accepted that her marriage with Jack was a failed marriage. Dedicated fans of ‘This Is Us‘ would probably disagree with Rebecca. She may have had several clashes with Jack when he was alive but it would probably be a bit too harsh to blatantly call her marriage with Jack a failed one.

The clip further shows how Toby confronts Kevin and says,”She is supposed to be my wife, I am supposed to be her person, not you.” Toby and Kate have been one of the most loved couples of the show. Although Toby had been immensely supportive towards Kate, the latter always found comfort in sharing her innermost thoughts with her twin brother Kevin first, before anyone else.

In the previous season, Kate had told Toby that she always felt she was responsible for her father’s death. But why does she feel that way? The upcoming season will probably explore the various conflicting thoughts, Kate had when her father passed away.

The second season of ‘This Is Us‘ will release on September 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd