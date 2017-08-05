This is Us loses Emmy Costume nomination

This Is Us has lost one of its 11 Emmy nominations. This Is Us has lost one of its 11 Emmy nominations.

This Is Us has lost one of its 11 Emmy nominations. The Television Academy has revoked the shows nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes after reviewing the submitted Moonshadow episode that served as the season’s finale.

According to variety.com, Academy rules say that at least “51 per cent” of the content must take place within the last 25 years for a show to be eligible in the contemporary category (to distinguish it from the separate period costume category).

Given the amount of flashbacks to the 1970s in Moonshadow, the episode was deemed ineligible. Costume designer Hala Bahmet, assistant costume designer Marina Ray, and costume supervisor Elinor Bardach were nominated for their work in the episode. The show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

The other nominees in the category are HBO’s Big Little Lies, Empire, Grace and Frankie and Transparent. “Having reviewed the Moonshadow episode of This is Us, the awards committee noted that the entrant unfortunately miscalculated the proportion of scenes that were period versus contemporary. In fact, the episode is predominately period. The entry (and subsequent nomination) are thereby disqualified,” said a Television Academy spokesman in a statement.

The slot on the ballot will be filled by the show that was in sixth place, House of Cards. The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater here on September 17. Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone will soon be seen on the small screen via a guest appearance in the second season of TV show This is Us.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App