Why a show like This is Us is just perfect for the Indian audience

Even though it has only been a little over thirty years since we started watching content from the comfort of our homes, we have certainly come a long way. What started as a unique way of telling stories on a weekly basis, soon turned into a daily affair. However, with the increase in quantity, the quality was compromised. It wouldn’t be unfair to say that the audience that once finished all their chores before the telecast of Hum Log is now yearning to watch something that holds their attention and reminds them of the good ol’ days.

It is no secret that Indians love family-related content. Be it the weekly dosage of Hum Saath Saath Hain or the story of the Virani family, we like watching big families on screen. We find joy in their weddings and if any member of that fictional family were to die, we know how to create an uproar. Given our tendency for family dramas, American TV show This is Us is simply perfect for an audience like us.

This is Us is the story of the Pearson family. The parents, their three kids and those kids’ lives. With a large ensemble, This is Us comes back week after week to remind viewers all over the world that family is a universal emotion. The drama connects with its audience on an emotional level. After the patriarch’s death, every member of the Pearson family has developed a coping mechanism and even after 20 years, they are still coming to terms with their loss. In simple words, the story here is of a family and those are the same all over the world.

Many Indian households still hold the concept of family dining dear. The time spent with your loved ones is important on our side of the world. Unlike the West, we don’t look down upon those who don’t move out of their parents’ house, if anything, our kids have their kids in the same house they grew up in.

This is Us explores the nuances of a father-son relationship, the abundant love in a father-daughter relationship, the insecurity that a daughter might feel from her mother, the unity between a husband and wife that holds the family together, and more than anything, it focuses on the strength of a family that stays together despite whatever might come their way. In many ways, This is Us is a show meant for an audience like ours.

Meanwhile, we are stuck here with family dramas that still like to return to the safe haven of saas-bahu dramas. With melodramatic sound effects and multiple face shots of the same characters innumerable times, our shows are lagging and not because we don’t have stories to tell but because we are stuck in the vicious cycle of the dreaded TRP.

