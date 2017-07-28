This Is Us actor Mandy Moore is ready to have children

This Is Us actor Mandy Moore gained popularity for her role in A Walk To Remember. This Is Us actor Mandy Moore gained popularity for her role in A Walk To Remember.

Actor and singer Mandy Moore thinks motherhood is the next chapter of her life as she wants to have children soon. The 33-year-old actress is currently celebrating her two year anniversary with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, and says she would love to start the next phase of their relationship and become a parent, reported People magazine. “I’m definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that’s going to be the next chapter,” she said.

And the This Is Us star – who was previously married to Ryan Adams – says she’s prepared to tie the knot again in the future. “I would definitely get married again. My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened.”

Mandy Moore burst into public imagination with 2002 romantic film A Walk to Remember, a film based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. She played the female lead Jamie Sullivan opposite Shane West’s Landon Carter. Before that, she had co-starred with Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries. In the NBC TV series This Is Us, Mandy Moore plays Rebecca Pearson, a mother of triplets, and she has received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the show. This Is Us has an ensemble cast She is also an accomplished musician and she has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Her first album So Real is also her most successful album yet and has sold about 950,000 copies.

