These Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actors have been together for 14 years, but marriage is still not on cards. See photos

Do you remember Ekta Kapoor’s longest running daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and its star cast? Taking you a decade back, Tulsi Virani aka Smriti Irani and Mihir Virani aka Rohit Roy had a dramatic life and their children followed suit. Sahil Virani aka Sandeep Baswana and Teesha Gautam Virani aka Ashlesha Savant were two members of the Virani family who played a crucial role in building up the story of this family drama. But back then not many knew what was happening in the personal life of the star cast of the popular show. Now in the times when social media is a mirror to the personal lives of our favourite stars, we know that Sandeep and Ashlesha who played on screen devar-bhabhi, share a special bond with each other. And, their relationship is not of today, the duo has been dating each other for the past 14 years.

As we scrolled through the Instagram profile of Ashlesha, who has been awarded ITA award for her role in the soap, Saat Phere. we found her many pictures with Sandeep which are a testimony of the undying love between the two. The relationship that has been under the wraps for last 14 years, came into limelight recently as they talked at length about their special equation with a leading daily. “We were good friends and then one day she came home and never left. Even now, there are no promises. Nothing said. We just love being with each other,” said Sandeep on being asked about his marriage plans.

Adding to it, Sandeep said, “I come from a very stable, loving family and I’ve seen my parents very happy after being married for 40 years. But at the same time, I have seen bad marriages and fake relationships where there is no point in two people staying together.” Defining his version of commitment and togetherness, the actor said, “Right from the beginning, we decided to be together till we make each other happy. Otherwise, we will not grow as individuals. A relationship should make your life easier. I have not told her, nor has she told me that ‘I will love you forever’, or ‘I am going to be there for you until the end of time’, but we will be together till there is love between us.”

Ashlesha who was also seen in Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara is on the same page as Sandeep as she said, “I don’t need a signed piece of paper from a registered office. Security comes from within and not with diamonds, car or a marriage certificate. It comes from a connection with your soulmate. I was obsessed with him and used to get insecure when I met him as a teenager. It’s no longer the case now.”

In times, when celebrities move on with their break-ups in blink of eyes and refuse to talk about marriage, Sandeep and Ashelsha are the perfect examples.

