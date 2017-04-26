These 5 Game of Thrones stars will earn Rs 16.5 crore per episode. Beat that Kapil Sharma!

Game Of Thrones stars will be getting about 2 million pounds per episode. Game Of Thrones stars will be getting about 2 million pounds per episode.

British cast members Emilia Clarke who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington who plays the role of Jon Snow, Lena Headey who portrays Cersei Lannister, Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Kingslayer and American star Peter Dinklage, who has impressed audience across the world with his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister aka The Imp, are set to earn up to 2 million pounds per Game of Thrones episode. This is supposed to be effective as the fantasy drama goes on air on July 17. Two million pounds is approximately Rs 16.5 crore. To put it into perspective, India’s highest paid TV star Kapil Sharma gets about Rs 60-80 lakh per episode.

They have each signed contracts for the seventh and eighth season of the series, and according to express.co.uk, this comes as a result of the inclusion of complex bonus clauses, which are based on shared percentages of syndication payments that they have received from more than 170 countries in which the series is broadcast.

The five actors will also benefit from repeats of Game Of Thrones, especially in America, where the show averaged 23 million viewers per episode of last year’s sixth season. The repeats from season one to six are currently on air in India on Star World.

The reports also quoted an inside source saying,”Fans who thought last season’s giant battle scene was breathtaking should know they ain’t seen nothing yet.” Apparently, the production costs for the final two seasons have also sky-rocketed as the show runners want the series to have some of the most spectacular scenes ever witnessed on TV. Speculations are rife that these scenes would majorly involve the Mother of Dragon, Daenerys Targaryen. In the meanwhile, the new still of Cersei on the Iron Throne with Jaime by her side has left fans guessing about what this would mean for the series.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 7:52 pm

