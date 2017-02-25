My daughter is my priority: Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha looks forward to tiny breaks between his schedule to go and meet his baby. Rannvijay Singha looks forward to tiny breaks between his schedule to go and meet his baby.

Popular host Rannvijay Singh says as a father, all his energy and focus now goes to his new born baby, who has become his priority in life. The actor was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year along with his wife Priyanka Vohra. When asked how has fatherhood changed him, Rannvijay told PTI, “I don’t want to take up more work, which is a strange thing. As soon as I get free I want to go to London to meet my baby. I want to spend time there. There is no other incentive, no other priority in my life than her.”

The 33-year-old actor said though he is a workaholic, he looks forward to tiny breaks between his schedule to go and meet his baby. “Even if I am getting two-three days, I am craving for that. It has changed me in a way where I don’t think of anything else. Work, I can’t help it, you’ve got to do. But right now all my energy and focus is, has she slept well, is she feeding. I can do FaceTime and other things thanks to technology. I am in touch,” said Rannvijay.

Rannvijay is now gearing up for the fourteenth season of MTV Roadies. The adventure reality show, titled Roadies Rising, features him alongside Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa as gang leaders. Chinapa replaces previous gang leader Karan Kundra, after a video surfaced online where the TV actor was seen slapping a contestant.

While, Rannvijay says the move to replace Karan was made because of his unavailability, he insists the incident was purely impulsive and not scripted. “We are never briefed as judges on how to react. If somebody sees the full video they will pat Karan’s back. MTV has not done it on purpose, there is no script. Karan at that time, for whatever reason felt like doing that.This is not that this is our strategy, we will do these things for our PR or marketing. Whatever happens is documented and people see that. That’s why it has been going on for 14 years. They know its real,” he added.

The show, which also features cricketer Harbhajan Singh, goes on air today.