The Wire and House of Cards actor Reg E Cathey dies at 59

American actor Reg E Cathey, known for his performances in TV shows like HBO’s The Wire, Oz, and Netflix’s House of Cards, has died at the age of 59. The actor’s performance in House of Cards earned him three Emmy Awards nominations in Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, that includes a win in 2015.

In The Wire, he played the role of Norman Wilson, a political operative who works with politician Tommy Carcetti (played by Aidan Gillen). Reg’s death was announced on Twitter by The Wire creator David Simon. “Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing,” he wrote.

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon also paid his tribute on the micro-blogging site, alongside a photo of the actor. “Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Reg,” he wrote.

Fellow The Wire actor Chris Bauer, who played the role of Frank Sobotka in the HBO crime drama, wrote how the late actor assisted him. “Reg E. Cathey went out of his way to help me nearly 30 years ago, and I am one of hundreds. His legacy is a portrait of the courageous, open hearted generosity that all good work comes from,” he wrote.

