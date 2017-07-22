The Walking Dead season 8 trailer: Rick Grimes prepares for war against Negan

The Walking Dead season 8 premieres on October 10. The Walking Dead season 8 premieres on October 10.

The Walking Dead season 8 trailer debuted on Comic Con held at San Deigo and the war of Rick led forces against Negan and his Saviours is on. The first scene itself establishes that Negan may have been defeated thanks to unification of Alexandria with Hilltop and Kingdom fighters, but ruthless as he is, Negan is not going to bow down until he is alive. The scene is of Negan appearing out of shadows in a dark room and saying to Father Gabrlie Stokes that he is about (Gabriel, I mean) to shit his pants. The number of important characters Negan has killed (particularly The Walking Dead’s own Red Wedding moment in the first episode of the last season) and the terror he has inflicted upon innocent people, it is fitting that the trailer starts with him. Presumably in the eight season too, he is going to be the primary antagonist.

After this we see various characters talking about and making preparations of the impending war. The leaders, Rick Grimes and Maggie Rhee, making inspirational speeches. We also see Morgan Jones training or play fighting Aikido (hopefully) with Jesus. And… we also see zombies. The Walking Dead is so character driven that it is easy to forget it is basically about the dead taking over the world and how the world has changed and the people living in it.

Some hold on to their humanity like Rick and his group, some run medieval sort of dictatorships like Negan and his Saviours.

Lastly, we see an enigmatic scene of Rick with long, flowing white beard lying peacefully in what appears to be a… coffin? The Walking Dead season 8 debuts on AMC on October 22.

