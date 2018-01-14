The Walking Dead renewed for another season, showrunner changed

The Walking Dead will arrive for a 9th season. The Walking Dead will arrive for a 9th season.

Even with steadily falling ratings, the long-running AMC zombie drama The Walking Dead is still one of the most watched TV shows. The network knows this, and they have renewed the show for its ninth season. This news is not surprising as the comic-book series created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore is far ahead of the show and it has a lot of catching up to do.

The show, however, is only loosely based on the comic-book series and there have been huge variations. For example. Carl Grimes, one of the primary character on the show and comics, is still alive in the source material. In the show, though, he is doomed with a zombie bite mark on his abdomen.

Seventh season onwards, The Walking Dead has revolved around the All-out War storyline in comics. It is basically about Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his murderous band that calls itself, ironically, the Saviours. Not many fans have been pleased with the villain and the amount of time makers have been spending on the storyline. They believe it should have wrapped in the seventh season itself.

President of AMC, Charlie Collier, said in a statement: “This is an enormously important day for the entire ‘The Walking Dead’ television universe. We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction. Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before. I know I speak for Angela, Scott and everyone at AMC when I say thanks most of all to the fans and the many talented people who have helped AMC play ‘Dead.’”

The show also saw the change of showrunner from the controversial Scott Gimple to Angela Kang, who has been a writer on the show. Angela Kang commented, “I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with ‘The Walking Dead.’ Working on this series and having the opportunity to adapt Robert Kirkman’s amazing comic has been a fangirl dream come true for me. I’m excited to continue working with Scott and the wonderfully supportive folks at AMC, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of the story with our fans next fall.”

