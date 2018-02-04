The Walking Dead creator says Carl ‘might not die’

The Walking Dead returns on February 25. The Walking Dead returns on February 25.

The Walking Dead has been AMC’s flagship after Breaking Bad went off-air. After receiving enormous critical appreciation for its initial seasons, this zombie juggernaut has shown signs of weariness. Its sixth and seventh seasons, particularly, received a lot of flak for being dull and repetitive. It was because of this perhaps that the makers decided to do a Game of Thrones, and seemed to kill off one of the major characters in the last episode of the show’s season 8’s mid-season finale, Carl Grimes, the son of the primary protagonist, Rick Grimes. Or did they?

Robert Kirkman, the creator and also the writer of the comic-books on which the show is based, has teased that Carly may not die. Though it would be hard to explain since he was bitten by a zombie on his stomach. If a survivor is bitten on a limb, the said limb can be amputated as we have seen many times before. But how can you amputate somebody’s stomach and expect them to live?

Here is what Kirkman said, “He’s not dead yet. He might not die. You never know. But I think if, were that to happen, I think that it would have some interesting ramifications on Rick, that I think would energize and really kind of set things in motion in a really interesting way leading to the resolution of All Out War in a way that will make for a very exciting back half to season 8, so I think it’s going to be really cool.”

