The Voice India Kids 2 winner Manashi Sahariah: I started crying when my name was announced

At a gala event last night, young Manashi Sahariah, from Palak Muchhal’s team lifted the trophy of The Voice India Kids 2. She was awarded the winner’s trophy and a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs. Along with Manashi, Shruti Goswami, Shekinah Mukhiya, Guntas Kaur, Nilanjana Roy and Mohammad Fazil were the finalists. When asked about her winning moment, the child prodigy smiled to say, “I was crying at that moment. I felt extremely happy to hear my name being announced. It was a surreal moment for me.”

Sharing about her journey in The Voice India Kids 2, Manashi stated, “I have never sung Hindi songs before. I only knew very few songs while I gave the audition. I had no expectation to even clear the audition round. But when I entered the show and elimination started, I used to analyse my own performance and was confident enough that I can survive in the competition. I learnt how to hold a microphone properly. I couldn’t speak Hindi before, now I can. So, this show has actually helped me build my confidence apart from making me a better singer.”

Saying that she wouldn’t have won the show if it was not for people who supported her, the young girl from Assam quipped, “I have a lot of people to thank for my victory. Firstly, everyone in my village, my parents and my friends who encouraged me to go for the audition. I would also thank my coaches and everyone who trained me. This victory is for all of you.”

Manashi has already set her plans regarding her prize money. She stated, “I really want to help the needy who live on roads and struggle for their basic needs. Also, whatever I am today is only because of my villagers, who contributed money, so that I could reach here. How much I’ll do for them, it will always fall short but I definitely plan to take gifts for them as a token for their love and support.”

While all the contestants formed a great bond, the 11-year-old found a special friend in one of her competition. “While we were against each other in the competition, Shekinah is a dear friend. She also helped me polish my English skills like a true mate.”

Lastly, talking about her coach Palak, Manashi shared, “I really want to thank Palak ma’am for all her help and support. She always answers my calls and replies to my messages even when she is busy with her work. She has guided me in all my performances and I don’t think I would have won the show without her. I also want to thank her parents for believing in me and treating me like their own.”

Apart from Manashi, Shruti was named the second-runner up while Nilanjana was announced the first-runner up. They both received a prize money of Rs 10 lakhs each. Judged by Palak Muchhal, Himesh Reshammiya and Shaan, The Voice India Kids 2 aired on &TV. It was hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

