The Vampire Diaries co-creator hints at show’s second spinoff

The Vampire Diaries has come to an end with The CW just aired the final episode of its eight-season run and the show’s co-creator Julie Plec reveals she already has an idea for its another spinoff.

“I see… a future for either The Originals (spin-off of The Vampire Diaries) or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals,” Plec tells The Hollywood Reporter.

The Originals series follows vampire Klaus Mikaelson as he and his family become embroiled in the supernatural politics of New Orleans. Plec also reveals when she decided season eight would be the end.

“Obviously our timelines did not match up, so Caroline and Klaus are not coming face to face in this season. That being said, we do have crossover elements in the upcoming season of The Originals that’s about to start airing.

“So, I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it.

She continues, “There’s a lot of different things floating around in my head and the first thing I’m going to do is not write and take a vacation. And then when I come back on the other side of that I’m going to go back to work.”

Other than Nina Dobrev all the cast members of The Vampire Diaries who even featured in minor roles were a part of the Finale, excluding the cast of The Originals. However their presence were made prominent with one of the moments.

