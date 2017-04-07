The Test Case trailer: Nimrat Kaur looks tough as nails in her upcoming web series. Watch video

The Test Case trailer: Nimrat Kaur plays the role of the first woman combatant in the Indian Armed Forces. The Test Case trailer: Nimrat Kaur plays the role of the first woman combatant in the Indian Armed Forces.

The Test Case will see Nimrat Kaur, Juhi Chawla and Atul Kulkarni playing important roles. The show shot in the web-series format will be live on Balaji Telefilms app called ALTBalaji. The show is about the first woman to be trained to serve as a combatant in the armed forces. The trailer that was launched recently shows that the show, which is all set to go live on April 25 will record the journey of a woman soldier in training and the situations that she goes through. From other trainees to the commandant, everyone treats her as a liability. As we watch the trailer, certain shots remind us of Demi Moore’s 1997 movie, GI Jane. In this Hollywood film, Demi Moore plays the role of the first woman in the American history to be trained at the Navy SEALS. Still not convinced?

The tip of the iceberg #TheTestCaseTrailer–http://t.co/Y50iJxR1S3! No turning back,no time for fear. Going live on April 25th! Buckle up 🇮🇳 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 7, 2017

Here are the top 5 similarities between Nimrat Kaur’s The Test Case and Demi Moore’s GI Jane

Juhi Chawla’s role as the Minister of Defence reminds us of Anne Bancroft who played the role of Senator Lillian DeHaven.

In the trailer, we see Nimrat Kaur is assigned a separate bunker for being a female trainee. However, when she hears others trainees make snarky comments about getting special treatment as a woman, she demands to stay with the boys in the same bunker. Demi Moore as Jordan O’Neil does the exact same thing in the 1997 movie.

The first few days are portrayed as being tough for Nimrat, and in the trailer we see her perspiring and falling down from exhaustion. The exact same thing happens in the first few days of training at Navy SEALS.

Co-trainees’ sexist remarks about Nimrat and comments like ‘men can’t lose to a woman’ are also present in GI Jane.

Atul Kulkarni as the tough commandant just like Viggo Mortensen as Command Master Chief John James Urgayle.

However, in the film, O’Neil has to deal with trumped up charges and faces accusations that she is a lesbian. It is doubtful if Ekta Kapoor’s web series will take the same direction. From the looks of it though, The Test Case is surely an unexpected trajectory from the usual soaps that we have come to expect from Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor.

