The Terror: Ciaran Hinds’s upcoming TV series will send shivers down your spine, watch video

The Terror is AMC’s upcoming TV series that is based on Dan Simons’ horror novel of the same name. It might seem like the network is capitalising on the success of The Walking Dead, but one of the producers behind this show is Hollywood’s own Ridley Scott, whose recent film All the Money in the World made a lot of noise after Kevin Spacey had to be fired from the project and his scenes re-shot with Christopher Plummer.

The Terror boasts of a great primary cast. Ciarán Hinds, Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies are all naval officers in an expedition to the Arctic. The actual expedition (yes, the novel is a fictionalised account of a real expedition) was led by Captain Franklin (played by Ciarán Hinds in the show) and did not come back. Not one man among 129 who went came back. Dan Simmons’s novel gave a supernatural reason behind the doom.

The trailer is great. Lighting can be a little annoying as it is too bluish and not at all realistic. But apart from that, this series looks promising. The ship traversing through frozen water, breaking ice as it moves ahead, glimpses of an elusive monster, temperature so cold that a piece of skin comes off your body if you let an object attached to you long enough. This is raw television. One can only hope the series will be as good as the trailer claims.

Official synopsis: Inspired by a true story, The Terror, from executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, takes viewers on a harrowing journey. The story centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.

