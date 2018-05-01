The Simpsons creator brushes off Apu controversy: People love to pretend they’re offended

The Simpsons has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People’s Choice Award. The Simpsons has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People’s Choice Award.

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons, has brushed off criticism over the Apu character, saying people love to fake taking offence. Asked if he has given any thoughts to the criticism of Apu as a stereotype, Groening said: “Not really.”

“I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended,” usatoday.com quoted Groening as saying. Groening is the latest member of The Simpsons to comment on the criticism. Apu had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show’s inception.

Actor Hank Azaria, who plays Apu, said he would consider stepping aside so that a South Asian actor could take over the role.

“You know, I am perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what the Simpsons does. And it not only makes sense but it just feels like the right thing to do to me,” the actor spoke about the stir during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He had also mentioned that it upsets him to think of the “idea that anybody was, young or old, past or present, was bullied or teased based on the character of Apu.” He said, “It was not my intention, I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this but the idea it brought pain or suffering in any way is upsetting genuinely.”

The Simpsons has become the longest-running scripted show in primetime American television history after airing its record-breaking 636th episode. The Simpson focuses on a family of five – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie – and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield.

The Simpsons has won 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards and a 2016 People’s Choice Award, according to the show’s website. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short The Longest Daycare.

