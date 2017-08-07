The Kapil Sharma Show to undergo a complete revamp? Here is what the makers are planning

It is being said that The Kapil Sharma Show will get a complete make-over. The show is likely to undergo major changes and come back to fight the TRP race again. It is being said that The Kapil Sharma Show will get a complete make-over. The show is likely to undergo major changes and come back to fight the TRP race again.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a hit show and thus has a lot of fans. While it saw lots of ups and down recently, and was also said to be going off air, some latest updates from sources will surely give some relief to the millions of fans of Kapil Sharma and the show as a whole. We so know that The Kapil Sharma Show that has been struggling to regain its position in the Television Rating Points (TRPs), and we can also not deny the fact that viewers just love the show. Probably this is the reason that Sony TV channel and the makers are now planning to renew its contract for yet another year and give the show a complete new look.

It is being said that Kapil’s show will get a complete make-over. The show is likely to undergo major changes and come back to fight the TRP race again. The Kapil Sharma Show makers are contemplating on revamping the show. As per sources on The Kapil Sharma Show, makers are planning to change it’s look completely. When indianexpress.com contacted a source, he said, “Yes, we are planning.. but details not confirmed yet”

A source from Sony TV channel said, “The show will not go on any break but will go under revamp. The reason for that is not low TRPs and the channel is quite satisfied with the ratings but they think it is time the show underwent some changes.”

Reports also reads that the presence of Bollywood celebrities on the show will also reduce and this might lead to a few changes in the characters the present team members play. But with all this update the source was asked if Sunil Grover will return to the show or not, and he said, “He (Sunil) is welcome if he wants to return, but no one is sending out feelers to him; least of all Kapil.”

Kapil’s health is also a concern as news about the comedian-actor’s bad health comes every now and then. He has fainted thrice on the sets. Kapil’s back-to-back shoots is a major reason for this. While he shoots for six hours for his show, the next moment he will be seen on the sets of his second film, Firang.

“He spends close to six hours recording for The Kapil Sharma Show and then tries to shoot for his film, Firang. The film is not going anywhere. It is a dead weight,” said the source.

