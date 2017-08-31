EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air, The Drama Company to take its spot

The Kapil Sharma Show might go off air soon, and The Drama Company will be replacing the show. The Kapil Sharma Show might go off air soon, and The Drama Company will be replacing the show.

There’s a lot happening in the office of Sony Entertainment Television. After dealing with the entire fiasco over the controversy of Pehredaar Piya Ki, the channel has now decided to make some shocking changes in its non-fiction genre. With the comeback of one of its most successful shows Super Dancer, the channel has decided to give The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) a break from TV. As readers would know, Kapil has been keeping unwell, leading to its shoots suffering. The channel in return have no fresh episodes to put on air. Not wanting to disappoint its audience with rerunning old episodes, it has decided to implement some programming changes. A credible source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Super Dancer will take The Drama Company’s time slot of 8 pm, while the latter will be pushed to Kapil’s air time of 9 pm. The channel is waiting for Kapil to recover and get back fit and fine. If and when it happens, the show might get the 10 pm slot.”

Coming to Kapil, the comedy superstar has been in news for canceling shoots and sending Bollywood stars home. From Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor to Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai, the actors after waiting for Kapil, reportedly had to go back after he couldn’t make it to the shoot. And all these are said to have created quite a bad picture for Kapil, who reportedly also received a verbal warning from the channel.

The news of this break might seem to be the result of his unprofessional attitude. However, in a recent exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sony EVP, and Business Head Danish Khan had refuted any bad blood between them and Kapil. He had mentioned, “There’s Kapil as an artist, a person, and a show. As a channel, we are really proud of the artist and TKSS has been one of our most successful shows. When a person shoots continuously for one and a half years, they do go through ups and downs. We are no one to comment on his personal life but for us, he has delivered a good show and has been spreading smiles among our audience for a long time. And that keeps us really happy.”

The source further added, “Kapil has been genuinely unwell and needs time to get back. The channel is not giving up on him but giving him time to recover and also get his charm and magic back. It would indeed be a good break where we can come back stronger and with a much better content. Anyway, there were always plans for revamping the show and this time can be utilized for the same. The Drama Company is for a finite period and if its season two doesn’t happen, Kapil might even get its 9 pm slot.”

Sony TV and Kapil had recently issued a statement on extending the contract and also about bringing changes in the show. Kapil in the statement had mentioned, “I am deeply touched by the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week. I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend.”

Only time will tell what lies ahead for Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. We promise to keep you updated with all the latest developments.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd