The Kapil Sharma Show team is in Australia and the fans cannot hold their laughter. See pics, videos

The Kapil Sharma Show performed live in Australia and fans loved it. The Kapil Sharma Show performed live in Australia and fans loved it.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy series on the TV circuit right now. Initially aired on Colors channel as Comedy Nights with Kapil, the show catapulted the lead comedian Kapil Sharma to fame. Not just that, comedians like Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda are also some of the audience’s favourite cast members. After a fallout with Colors, Kapil Sharma switched to Sony and revamped his show as The Kapil Sharma Show, giving the channel its much needed TRP bump.

While the show has hit its stride on television, Kapil Sharma’s family keeps making foreign tours to win the love of its international audience too. Last year, it stole the limelight during its trip to Dubai. Now, the team has made its way to Australia on popular demand. The comedy show has a huge fan base in the country and hence its cast has performed in Sydney and Melbourne so far. Fans have been posting videos and pictures on social media and showering the actors of this comic-series with love.

While Kiku Sharda posted a fun selfie on his Twitter on the way to Sydney, the Facebook official page of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show: Australia’ features a video of Kapil, Sunil Grover and others sightseeing in Sydney, at their best.

Watch | The Kapil Sharma Family in Australia

At the show in Sydney, Kapil Sharma, who is well-known for his lovely voice also sang for the audience. One of his fans who tweeted the video said, “You own this song always 😍 #BestVoice You have @KapilSharmaK9 sirrrr #SydneyShow”

Another one tweeted, “Here’s another clip from last night for you all 😊 #laughterishappiness #TheKapilSharmaShow #Sydney @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda”

See | Pics from The Kapil Sharma Show Australia tour

Thank u sydney for so much love .. now all set to rock in Melbourne.. love u all :) pic.twitter.com/flvzu3opzD — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 11, 2017

Kapil Sharma also took to his Twitter page to thank all his fans who made it to the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre to see them live. He said, “Thank u sydney for so much love .. now all set to rock in Melbourne.. love u all :)”

The Kapil Sharma Show is hitting one milestone after another. They also have 50,000 followers on Twitter and the audience is enthusiastically looking forward to the next episode.

