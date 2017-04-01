The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover’s absence has affected the rating so badly, it is not even in top 10 anymore

The Kapil Sharma show has witnessed a steep fall in week 12 (March 18-24), according to a data released by BARC. The Kapil Sharma show has witnessed a steep fall in week 12 (March 18-24), according to a data released by BARC.

The mid-air fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has snowballed into a full-fledged controversy. The audience and fans earlier speculated that all the brouhaha might just be a public gimmick to breathe new life into the show. Even as controversies kept piling around the show, we saw a confident Kapil endeavouring to hold the show together. The comedian-actor not only invited ace comedians including Raju Srivastav and Sunil Pal but also took a dig at that infamous brawl on the flight, during the last episode. But, in this whole saga of Kapil Sharma vs Sunil Grover, Kapil seems to be paying the price of the whole controversy.

The show has witnessed a steep fall in week 12 (March 18-24), according to a data released by BARC. In week 12, the show has witnessed around 5.3 million impressions in comparison to 6 million impressions during the last week. There’s more. The show is out of the top 10 Indian TV shows ranking. It now stands at number 11. The top five shows include – Naagin Season 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shani. In the last week, The Kapil Sharma Show had secured a fourth place behind only Naagin Season 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During the last three months of 2017, the show has been able to maintain a healthy 6.4 million impressions.

The show also saw a huge plummet in YouTube viewings. The last episode of March titled – Stand Up Comedians In Kapil’s Show, saw around 3,984,158 YouTube views, which is quite low in comparison to its previous episodes. What’s more stark is the number of dislikes on the episode. It recorded a staggering 117,705 dislikes in comparison to only 28,029 likes on the same episode. These figures suggest a huge shift in the mood of the audience.

In the absence of popular actors Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar, the show is certainly losing its charm if not an essence.

