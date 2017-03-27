The Kapil Sharma Show: Raju Srivastav, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi try to make us laugh, but fail to replace Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma is desperate to keep his show’s position intact on TRP charts. But he cannot do that without Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma is desperate to keep his show’s position intact on TRP charts. But he cannot do that without Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar.

There was news that the comedians’ special might just be the last show of The Kapil Sharma Show, if things don’t get sorted between Kapil and Sunil Grover. Ever since their public fight broke, Sunil and the show’s other co-actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar have kept away from coming on the sets. Even Bollywood stars, we hear, are not willing to appear on the show in such a tensed atmosphere. We already saw how nothing looked the same in the absence of Sunil when team of Naam Shabana came on Saturday’s episode. And things not really looked any pleasing even on Sunday, despite Kapil calling in renowned stand-up comedians Raju Srivastav, Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi. Though the trio was good in their own place and did give moments of laughter, they definitely couldn’t fill in for the original three actors.

The episode began with host Kapil Sharma appreciating the people who laugh and sited various medical and logical reasons for it, then soon he wittily pointed out “haste haste kahi log minister ban jaate hain,” referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s entrance in the National Congress Party. That was probably the only time you nodded at Kapil for bringing in a little wit to the show.

Kapil then welcomed Raju Srivastav, and presented the entire platform to him, a rare thing done by Kapil for sure. He left the stage for Raju and seated himself besides Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Raju Srivastav, on his part, reminded us of his old evergreen jokes, but only this time, it all sounded dry and dead. He cracked jokes like, “Kapil is so sanskari that even when he is inside the bathroom he changes his underwear by putting on a towel.”

Kapil then called in Sunil Pal who began the comic act with his signature drunkard character of Ratan Noora. Yes, he was funny, but only to some bits.

Ahsaan Qureshi in his signature poetic style tried to hold on the show. By then it had already turned so tedious, that even if he had cracked something witty it would have gone unnoticed.

In the next half, Kiku Sharda arrived on a bicycle and the little moment he had on stage, he remained the only person who laughed at his own jokes.

Soon arrived Rochelle Rao who (understandably) was tired of the men claiming to be in love with her. One thing turned to another and Raju Srivastav did a Shah Rukh Khan act of Raj Malhotra from DDLJ. Let’s just say if the superstar is actually watching this show, he would hang his head in shame for failing to create any romantic impact in the comedians of the country despite being the king of romance.

Sunil Grover need to come back, if The Kapil Sharma Show sees any future.

