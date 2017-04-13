Singer Armaan Malik quashes rumours of walking out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Here is what he has to say

Armaan Malik proves he is a true Kapil Sharma fan in his Facebook post. Armaan Malik proves he is a true Kapil Sharma fan in his Facebook post.

Kapil Sharma is at a stage of his career where the smallest attempt of the haters to pull down the actor-comedian from the podium of stardom works wonders. First, the reports about Kapil calling off the shoot of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, then a case against the USP of the show–Navjot Singh Sidhu for cracking vulgar jokes and now rumours about the guests of the comedian walking out of the show–all have done enough damage to the hard-earned fame of Kapil.

While the television industry is divided in two – team Kapil and team Sunil Grover, singer Armaan Malik has chosen his side. And it is Kapil Sharma whom the ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ singer is supporting. Recently, several reports about Armaan Malik storming out of the Kapil Sharma Show with his music composer brother Amaal Malik during the Noor promotions did the rounds. But like several other speculated stories that have been going viral since the infamous fight between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma broke out, this one too had no truth to it.

Check out Armaan Malik’s Facebook post here:

But these rumours did affect Armaan who has been a fan of Kapil’s humour. To clear it all, the singer took to his Facebook account and wrote, “Just saw a few articles about me and my brother leaving the Kapil Sharma Show from the sets. It’s totally wrong and bull****. Let me just clarify – I was not supposed to go to the Kapil Sharma Show. I was in Bhubaneshwar (Orissa) for a show at the time and Amaal did not attend it because he had an important meeting. All this was conveyed by our management to the people concerned at the show.”

Adding to it Armaan wrote, “Stupid how people make controversies and try to bring #KapilSharma down. He is a very talented artist and me & Amaal Mallik had an amazing time the last time we were on the show.”

Here is what Armaan Malik posted after shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show last year

Armaan appeared on the comedy show with Amaal Malik last year to promote Randeep Hooda starrer, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. The brothers turned the episode into a music show with their jugalbandi then. Armaan ended his FB post with a request. The singer said, “A kind request to the Media – Please find better news to publish rather than making stupid stories and trying to tarnish a man’s image.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd