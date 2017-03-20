The Kapil Sharma Show shooting to take place tonight. Will Sunil Grover join the cast?

Kapil Sharma, in his Facebook post, said that it is his family matter and he will resolve it with his co-actor Sunil Grover. Kapil Sharma, in his Facebook post, said that it is his family matter and he will resolve it with his co-actor Sunil Grover.

Even as Kapil Sharma has admitted that he fought with Sunil Grover and said that they will “sit and talk,” there’s still suspense on whether Sunil will shoot with Kapil and rest of the cast for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Along with reports of Kapil and Sunil’s altercation during the return from their recent Australia trip, there was also buzz that Sunil had decided not to shoot for the comedy show, in which he plays the popular character of Dr Mashoor Gulati. Sunil has maintained a “no comments” stand on the entire issue, which has only furthered the speculation. Now, with Kapil breaking his silence over the fight, the obvious question is will Sunil join the cast on the shoot, which is scheduled to take place tonight.

“Such fights happen in every house, between all friends. But it was blown out of proportion. We are hopeful that Sunil will turn up for the shoot, especially considering that Kapil has come out clean on the fight. They have been friends for long, have fought earlier too. So, it’s not a big deal,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com.

Earlier this morning, Kapil wrote a long Facebook post, with regard to the reported argument. He also praised Sunil and said he loves him “as a human being and as an artist.”

“Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together.. I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother…,” read his post.

The actor-comedian also questioned the media for giving importance to his “family matter.” “Why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil’s issue is so important n related with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. it’s our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing .. n one more thing.. I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha.. sorry again promotion.. thank u so much for ur love n blessings… keep smiling n stay happy always. love u all,” he concluded.

Kapil and Sunil have been working closely since 2013 when the former began his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show did wonders to the careers of both the comedians. Sunil’s on screen avatar Gutthi is till date one of the most loved comic characters on television.

It was only when Sunil left the series midway to start his own show, that rumours of problems between him and Kapil surfaced. But much to everyone’s surprise, Sunil returned to the show within a few months and all was considered well between the duo. Earlier this year, a fresh report emerged that Kapil refused to promote Sunil’s Bollywood film Coffee With D on their show. Sunil, however, dismissed the rumour. Their fight is the third such incident and Kapil’s admission only seems to confirm the volatility of his relationship with his co-star.

