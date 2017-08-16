The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu offended with Kapil? Here’s what Archana Puran Singh has to say

Sidhu ji was genuinely unwell and Archana was asked to shoot for two episodes with the team. Sidhu ji was genuinely unwell and Archana was asked to shoot for two episodes with the team.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma may be spreading smiles all around but he often finds himself under clouds of controversy every now and then. After swimming out from Sunil Grover-Ali Asgar’s exit and news of The Kapil Sharma Show going off air, the man has now found himself back in news. With Navjot Singh Sidhu being indisposed, the makers had got Archana Puran Singh to fill in his seat for few episodes. Now certain media reports suggested that Navjot was highly offended by this and even had a fight with Kapil. Sources close to the show, however, had a different story to tell indianexpress.com. “Sidhu ji was genuinely unwell and Archana was asked to shoot for two episodes with the team. The entire matter has been blown out of proportion. He will be back soon to rock and roll with us,” sources from the show said.

The source further shared, “Kapil and Sidhu ji are quite close and such things will never crop up between them. Sidhu ji will always wish the best for the show and since he was unwell, the channel suggested to get Archana on board. Kapil, Archana and Sony have had a long association, and she readily agreed to shoot with us. In the entire industry, if anyone can compete with Sidhu ji’s laughter, it’s definitely Archana. She fits the bill completely. It was really sweet of her to join us in the last minute and like always, she added a lot of cheerfulness and positivity in the team. And now that Sidhu ji is hale and hearty he will be back on the show.”

Archana in a statement said, “It feels weird sitting on Sidhu ji’s chair as we all are so used to him seeing on this throne. Kapil called me the same day of the shoot and I couldn’t say no to an old friend as we go back a long way. I’m here only for a few episodes, once Sidhu ji is fit and fine, he will take over his throne. I will miss the show when Sidhu ji comes back and I’ll be always waiting for Kapil to call me to come again on this show.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu may not be an active participant in The Kapil Sharma Show but his loud laughter and guffaws definitely add fun and entertainment to the show. He is also the one who can give it back to Kapil with his wit. Last year, when the cricketer-turned-entertainer had chosen to concentrate on politics, there were talks of him quitting the show. But being close to Kapil and the show, Sidhu was soon back on the hot seat, mouthing his trademark dialogue, ‘Chal guru ho jao shuru’.

While Kapil is trying hard to build up his empire back, we wonder if this alleged fight would cost him. The buzz in the industry suggests that Kapil will not risk the tranquility in his team or hurt Sidhu with such an act. But if indeed there were any trouble, we hope Sidhu and Kapil kiss and make up soon, for without Sidhu’s trademark shayaris and presence, The Kapil Sharma Show would be incomplete.

