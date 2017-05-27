The Kapil Sharma Show leaves cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in splits, but where are the ratings? See photos

The Kapil Sharma Show is struggling to get back to their old ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show is struggling to get back to their old ratings.

Kapil Sharma is hosting cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya and the team seems to be having a lot of fun. Though the show has been going through troubled times after Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar quit, the ‘new’ team’s morale seems to be on the high side. Why not? If their comic timing and talent makes audience laugh and manages to get guests such as Raina, S Dhawan and Hardik on the show, this means things are getting better for Kapil, right?

Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! 🤣🤣🤣

Guys, can you guess where am I? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Za42NI8vHL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 23, 2017

Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! 🤣🤣🤣

Guys, can you guess where am I? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Za42NI8vHL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 23, 2017

Suresh Raina tweeted about his experience on the show and said, “Stay tuned for Loads of FUN & untold Cricket Stories tonite -#TheKapilSharmaShow on @SonyTV with @KapilSharmaK9 @SDhawan25 @hardikpandya7.” Hardik shared, “Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! 🤣🤣🤣 Guys, can you guess where am I? 🤔”

Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted, “Good fun tonight with @KapilSharmaK9 @ImRaina and @hardikpandya7 Full on masti 😜😜😜” The team in currently in London for the Champions Trophy. However, fans are going to see the cricketers on their TV screens!

Also read | Sunil Grover on legal trouble over Ahmedabad show: It’s good we aren’t doing the show with him

In the meanwhile, it is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has re-entered the top 10 shows of Indian TV, though the rating doesn’t look that great. According to Broadcast Audience Research Council’s TRP rating for May 13-19 The show has received about 3495 impressions only, while top show, which happens to be Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has received 10812 impressions. It looks bleak for a show that was once ruling the television industry. So much so, comedian Kapil Sharma is the highest paid TV artiste who also graced Koffee with Karan season 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd