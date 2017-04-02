The Kapil Sharma Show has got a month ultimatum from the channel to resolve its issues?

Kapil Sharma’s show is apparently in trouble due to the fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover. Kapil Sharma’s show is apparently in trouble due to the fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover.

There seems to be no end to the trouble in the paradise of Kapil Sharma and his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The channel has apparently given an ultimatum to the actor-comedian to get his mess sorted, else the show would be scrapped. Interestingly, the show’s renewal, involving a whopping Rs 106-crore deal, is due this month. But, it has been put on hold for now.

According to a Times of India report, the channel has given Kapil Sharma a month time to bring things back on track, only then will it think about continuing with the show.

As per a data released by BARC, the show has witnessed a steep fall in its week 12 (March 18-24), so much so, that it is out of the top 10 Indian TV shows ranking. It now stands at number 11. The TRP of the show have been affected ever since the fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover came to light. Also, co-actors Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, apart from Sunil, have not trained up for its shooting ever since the team returned from their Australia tour.

Kapil has been trying to fill the void of the trio, by bringing new members in his team. Recently, Raju Shrivastav confirmed that he will be a part of the show but he has not replaced Sunil. Well, we are still skeptical if that is true.

When the fight started, Kapil was very confident of getting Sunil back on the show, but he has failed to do that till now. There have been reports that Sunil was even offered a whopping amount of money to return. But he chose to play his famous characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on different shows and stage performances.

However, Sunil has been avoiding media and refraining from speaking anything on his comeback or future plans. The last reaction that we got from him was a letter he posted for Kapil on Twitter, asking him to be more compassionate towards his colleagues.

