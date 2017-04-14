The Kapil Sharma Show is no longer among television’s top 10, Nach Baliye 8 climbs up the charts

The Kapil Sharma show is nearing its doom but Nach Baliye 8 has gone up in the TRP charts. The Kapil Sharma show is nearing its doom but Nach Baliye 8 has gone up in the TRP charts.

Is it the end of Kapil Sharma’s reign on Indian television? Many may nod in affirmation after knowing the steep fall of The Kapil Sharma Show on the TRP charts. In the Urban TRP charts, the show has slipped down to the twelfth position and is no longer television audiences’ favourite non-fiction show. Instead, the show which has got an entry in the top ten is celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye 8, courtesy its first time ever line-up of contestants which is dominated by dancers unlike its previous seasons. The other non-fiction show which is posing threat to The Kapil Sharma Show is Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs which airs at the same time as Kapil’s show.

The huge blow to Kapil Sharma’s comedy show came after his mid-air spat with Sunil Grover went viral and became a hot topic of discussion for the people of the television industry and the fans of the comedians alike. The issue got so blown up that Kapil failed to invite Bollywood biggies on his show. It also became clear that the infamous fight was definitely not a gimmick to attract viewers, as against some reports. Now with Kapil’s show nearing its doom, the comedian is making some desperate efforts to save his boat from sinking. Kapil has invited his old colleagues like Raju Shrivastav and Upasana Singh to be part of the show permanently.

Amidst bad news pouring in from everywhere, Kapil Sharma may breathe a sigh of relief as his episode featuring Raveena Tandon has got higher viewership than his ‘friend’ Sunil Grover’s stint during the grand finale of Indian Idol 9. According to BARC India’s report for the first week of April, The Kapil Sharma Show garnered 4.6 million impressions while the Indian Idol grand finale episode got 4.2 million impressions.

On the other hand, Nach Baliye 8 has amazed the viewers with its perfect combo of dance and romance. Television actors shaking a leg with their baliye is a delightful sight on weekends. And the ear soothing voice of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs contestants does the remaining magic for the small screen audience. Now amidst so much happiness and positivity, how will Kapil’s show, where the host is himself struggling to keep a smile on the face, manage to spread laughter across the television screens?

