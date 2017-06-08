The Kapil Sharma Show is back in Top 5, actor Kiku Sharda thanks fans and shares the latest TV ratings

The Kapil Sharma Show is back in Top 5 and Kiku Sharda shared the news on Twitter. The Kapil Sharma Show is back in Top 5 and Kiku Sharda shared the news on Twitter.

The Kapil Sharma Show has enjoyed a long run of love from its viewers and high ratings, thus maintaining a safe spot in the list of top 10 shows of Indian television for months. However, post the infamous fight between Kapil Sharma and his ex-companion Sunil Grover, which ended in Sunil calling it quits with the team, everything around the show fell apart. Its other team members Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra also left, and its TRPs dropped to an all time low. This even threatened its stay on Sony channel, leaving Kapil and the remaining team in pulling all stops possible to keep the show on track. And now, it seems that they have succeeded.

Actor Kiku Sharda’s latest tweet is a happy news for all Kapil Sharma show fans and even for Kapil. Kiku, who entertains the audience with his funny antics by playing Bacha Ji, and a few other characters in the show, tweeted the latest BARC ratings. The screenshot of the latest ratings shows that The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to number 5 slot, and with this news, Kiku also thanked the fans for their love.

He wrote, “Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS @SonyTV 🙏🏻thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so.🤗😘”

Check the latest tweet about the The Kapil Sharma Show’s TRP by Kiku Sharda:

Back to top 5 Hindi shows of the country #TKSS @SonyTV 🙏🏻thanks for all the love doston. We love to entertain and will continue to do so.🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/7EVoTbSeNV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 8, 2017

Post Sunil grover’s exit from Kapil’s show, the two very famous and loved characters he played — Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi are immensely being missed by the viewers. But the present team is doing all in order to save the sinking ship. Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show did not air a fresh episode on June 4 because of Kapil’s illness. But we really hope that Kapil’s health will get better with this news. The show had also got a notice by the channel to get its act together. We really hope with its TRP ratings that have brought it back in the top five, the makers will get a sigh of relief.

