The Kapil Sharma Show: Indu Sarkar actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari have a laugh riot on the show. See photo

The Indu Sarkar team on The Kapil Sharma show. The Indu Sarkar team on The Kapil Sharma show.

Extensively promoting their upcoming movie, the Indu Sarkar team was recently spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been making news for a number of reasons. Neil Nitin Mukesh posted a picture on Instagram where Madhur Bhandarkar, Kriti Kulhari, Bappi Lehri, Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh can also be seen and he wrote, “About Last night. With the team of INDU SARKAR on Kapil Sharma’s Show. And what a show it was.” It looks like both the teams had a lot of fun on the sets and Kapil was able to woo the stars despite the absence of his long-lost friend, Sunil Grover.

Indu Sakar which is scheduled for a release on July 28 stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles. The film was, however, facing flak from the Congress due to the resemblance of its characters with Congress leaders, Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. The movie is set against the backdrop of the 1975 Emergency period when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. “If you want to know about the story, it is 70 percent fiction and 30 percent of realism. The backdrop of the film is an emergency … that has happened … that we all know. The audience should watch the film in totality to understand the story. I did not put my own political views in the film … it is based on media reports during the time of the Emergency,” Madhur Bhandarkar said in an earlier interview.

The movie’s trailer was launched a few days back and it has already garnered more than 5 million views. Celebrating the milestone, director Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “The love for #InduSarkar is getting stronger by the day. Thanks for 5 million+ views. More to come. Stay tuned till 28 July. “

