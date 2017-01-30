On The Kapil Sharma Show, Hrithik Roshan and Urvashi Rautela’s dance is a hoot. See pics

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam along with their Kaabil team on The Kapil Sharma Show. Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam along with their Kaabil team on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Urvashi Rautela might not have shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil but she has finally made her dream come true on The Kapil Sharma Show. Urvashi along with the entire team of Kaabil was on Kapil’s show to promote their film, which released on January 25. The actor, who left the screens on fire with her sizzling performamce in Haseeno Ka Deewana song, matched a few steps with Hrithik, leaving the audience asking for more.

While mostly the promotions were being carried out by Hrithik and his on-screen love interest, Yami Gautam, but on Kapil’s show, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Sanjay Gupta and the Roy brothers, Rohit and Ronit, also made their presence. In fact, the team brought along technicians as well, who were seated in the audience.

Watch | Hrithik Roshan angry over getting lesser screens than Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

But while taking our eyes off Hrithik is a big difficult task, Sunil Grover’s act in the episode made us roll on the floor laughing. The actor, in his Doctor Mashoor avatar, will do a pole dance, and would completely nail it. We are sure that this one promotion is going to destress the Kaabil team, who has been doing all that it takes to keep their film at par with it’s box office rival, Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out some more pictures of Hrithik Roshan at The Kapil Sharma Show:

Kaabil has been doing a good business at the box office since it’s release on January 25. The film is a revenge drama based on a blind couple. Till now, the film has minted over Rs 60 crore and is expected to do good business in the upcoming weekend as well.

