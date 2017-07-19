The Kapil Sharma Show: Host Kapil kept Mubarakan actors Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others waiting for four hours?

Kapil Sharma Kapil Sharma

Seems like Kapil Sharma’s woes are not ending anytime soon. The latest is how the entire Mubarakan cast – Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty who were to shoot with Kapil for their upcoming film Mubarakan’s promotions left the show without shooting. No, they did not shoot as the standup comedian cited health issues and said he will make it there in some time. However, after having waited for over four hours, the Mubarakan cast decided to leave the premises.

A source close to the show told indianexpress.com, “Everyone from the team Mubarakan had come on time right from Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The shoot was scheduled to begin around 5.30pm earlier today. But as Kapil had not come till then, we made some calls and it was then we were told that he is not keeping well but will try to come in for the shoot as soon as possible. As Kapil’s health was involved, the team decided to wait for him for some more time and finish the shoot. But till 10pm when he did not turn up, everyone decided that they shall leave after waiting for over four hours.”

This is not the first time that a shoot has been cancelled. Last time it was Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry met Sejal’s shoot with Kapil that had been cancelled as Kapil had fainted and had to be hospitalised.

Looking at the way things are shaping up for Kapil, it seems he surely needs a vacation to ease of all the stress and come back fresh and rejuvenated to take on his competition.

