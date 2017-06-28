The Kapil Sharma Show gets a boost, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa set to join him

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who displayed their dancing skills as a duo on Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 8, are currently in negotiations to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who displayed their dancing skills as a duo on Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 8, are currently in negotiations to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Close on the heels of the announcement of Krushna Abhishek’s Drama Company, which will feature comedians like Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Sudesh Lehri, indianexpress.com has learnt that ace comedienne Bharti Singh and her fiance writer Harsh Limbachiyaa might join The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti and Harsh, who displayed their dancing skills as a duo on Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 8, are currently in negotiations to appear on Kapil’s show. The couple is yet to sign the dotted line, and it’s not known if they will be guest or regular members. If the deal is struck, this will be the third collaboration between the couple after Comedy Nights Bachao, which Harsh wrote, and Nach Baliye.

This development follows comedian Chandan Prabhakar’s return to The Kapil Sharma Show after a gap of at least three months. Chandan had stopped shooting for the series after Kapil and Sunil had an ugly fight in March. Apparently, during the fight, Kapil also made offensive remarks against Chandan and another co-star Ali Asgar. Since then, the three actors stopped working for the show. Ali has officially quit the show and talking about his exit, the actor recently said that there was no scope left in his character. Now that Sunil will be seen on Drama Company, though as a guest artiste, it is assumed that even he will not make a return to The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor, however, is yet to give any official statement on this.

Drama Company, which will also air on Sony, and The Kapil Sharma Show are already being pitted against each other for they both feature the topmost comedians of Indian television. Interestingly, both shows in a way, will feature exchange of longtime partners — Sunil, who worked with Kapil for the longest time, will now collaborate with Krushna, while the latter’s co-host from two seasons of Comedy Nights Bachao, Bharti, in all probability will match her comic timing with Kapil on the stage.

