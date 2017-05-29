Salman Khan saves Kapil Sharma Show. Here’s how it happened

The Kapil Sharma Show has got a two-month extension with ‘replacement’ show, Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum, being postponed. The Kapil Sharma Show has got a two-month extension with ‘replacement’ show, Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum, being postponed.

Kapil Sharma, you need to say a big thank you to Salman Khan. Why? Well, we all know that post the big fight between Kapil Sharma and his co-artistes Sunil Grover (Rinku Bhabhi), Ali Asgar (Nani), Chandan Prabhakar (Chandu) and Sugandha Mishra (Teacher), the show has seen a major downfall in its TRPs. After all these actors left the show, Kapil was given a month’s notice by the channel to get his act together. But now, a Mid-Day report says that Kapil Sharma has got a two-month extension with ‘replacement’ show, Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum, being postponed.

The game show, hosted by none other than Salman Khan, was supposed to replace The Kapil Sharma Show. However, due to the unavailability of Salman, the show has been postponed for some time. This gives The Kapil Sharma Show some more time to try its best to entertain the audience.

As per insiders, “Salman has already started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, his reunion film with Katrina Kaif. So, the makers of Dus Ka Dum have pushed it to January 2018. That’s how the channel could allow Kapil more time to run his show.” Meanwhile, it is reported that The Kapil Sharma Show has re-entered the top 10 shows of Indian TV, though the rating doesn’t look that great.

Industry observer Anil Wanvari also discussed the TRP fight and said, “Last week’s TRPs went up to nearly four million impressions from 3.4 million the week before. At its peak, the show garnered an average six million impressions. The recent Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor episode evoked a positive response. We will have to wait and watch for at least a fortnight if the upward trend continues. We can’t write Kapil’s show off just yet.”

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council’s TRP rating for May 13-19, Kapil’s show has received about 3495 impressions only, while top show, which happens to be Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, has received 10812 impressions. It looks bleak for a show that was once ruling the television industry. So much so, comedian Kapil Sharma is the highest paid TV artiste who also graced Koffee with Karan season 5.

