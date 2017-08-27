The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Manoj Tiwari canned due to cine workers’ strike

Bhojpuri star-MP Manoj Tiwari was supposed to shoot with Kapil Sharma and his team for an upcoming episode Bhojpuri star-MP Manoj Tiwari was supposed to shoot with Kapil Sharma and his team for an upcoming episode

Among the various shows affected by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ strike call, is Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Bhojpuri star-MP Manoj Tiwari was supposed to shoot with Kapil Sharma and his team for an upcoming episode, but the shoot was cancelled last minute due to the strike by the cine employees.

“The shoot was scheduled for either a Wednesday or a Thursday last week but because of the strike, we cancelled it. There is no information on when and if at all the episode will be shot,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com.

The Mazdoor Union of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees called for an indefinite strike earlier this week, on Wednesday, demanding an increment in the workers’ salaries and an eight-hour shift. The strike call has got the support of 22 other cine unions, including those from other language film industries, said Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari, as reported by IANS. Those on strike include spot boys, junior artistes, technicians, cameramen, art directors, set designers, style photographers, stunt masters, makeup artistes, costume suppliers.

There are, however, many shows, whose shoots have been taking place without any disruption. Sony’s another comedy outing, The Drama Company, and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ishqbaaz are among such examples. Also, just after the strike, the CEO of Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Suresh Amin told us that this clash between the workers and the union won’t affect the ongoing work in the studios of Mumbai. ”

“This is a clash amongst the workers and the union and we (the federation) are always the scapegoat. But today despite the strike, all the shoots around Mumbai have been happening without any issue. So the purpose is defeated. And once they call off the strike we can talk to them about it. I feel that the strike will fizzle out and will be called off soon,” Amin said.

“Work is smoothly going on at every set, and that speaks for itself that the workers want to work and they are happy. Today’s workers are not the ones who will get scared easily or get mislead by false allegations, pressures, and claims,” confirmed J D Majethia Co- Chairman IFTPC.

