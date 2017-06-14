The Kapil Sharma Show: Diljit Dosanjh promotes Super Singh amid laughter, see photos

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa as seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa as seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Extensively promoting his Punjabi superhero film Super Singh, Diljit Dosanjh was recently spotted at The Kapil Sharma Show with his leading lady Sonam Bajwa. Kapil put up a picture of the three of them on his Instagram story and it looks like the actors were in for a comic treat. Diljit also took to Instagram to posting pictures and videos from the show and wrote, “With SUPER @kapilsharma Bhaji #Kikusharda JI. We had a GREAT Time. Kapil Bhaji WE LOVE YOU. Thx For Having us on Ur #TheKapilSharmaShow #SuperSingh #16June.”

Super Singh by debut director Anurag Singh, features a turbaned superhero and will hit the theatres on June 16. In a recent exclusive interview, the actor spoke about how the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood industry have not really got to him, “There’s nothing of that sort that I feel. There’s a struggle every day. I keep searching for music, subjects… Now, there are no more stars. Stars were when Rajesh Khanna ji, Dilip Kumar ji were there. Today, every artiste wants people to relate with them. So, how are we stars? During Dilip Kumar ji and Rajesh Khanna ji’s times, there was a mystique, people didn’t know where they lived. Internet wasn’t there. Now, that time has gone. Today, the more people relate with you, it’s better.”

After movies likes Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2 and Ambarsariya, the actor debuted in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Udta Punjab. He also acted alongside Anushka Sharma in Phillauri, which was a successful film that received mixed reviews. The actor has a huge fan following due to his popularity as a singer.

