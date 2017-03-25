The Kapil Sharma Show contract not to get renewed due to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fight?

Post the much-speculated fight last week, Sunil didn’t shoot for the two upcoming episodes, and in an apparent display of support to him, co-actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also skipped the shoots. Post the much-speculated fight last week, Sunil didn’t shoot for the two upcoming episodes, and in an apparent display of support to him, co-actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also skipped the shoots.

The Kapil Sharma Show is in some real trouble. As if the crisis (personal and professional) due to Kapil Sharma’s ugly fight with co-star Sunil Grover wasn’t enough, it has now been reported that in the wake of the controversy, Sony is considering to pull plug on the comedy show.

Post the much-speculated fight last week, Sunil didn’t shoot for the two upcoming episodes, and in an apparent display of support to him, co-actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also skipped the shoots. With no sign yet of Sunil’s return on the sets, and Ali and Chandan maintaining silence on the issue, things don’t look good for Kapil’s show.

The show is up for renewal next month with insiders saying it would be a Rs 106-crore deal, but amid these developments, the channel is apparently not sure about renewing its popular comedy series. “Kapil has had to cancel shoots as he couldn’t get big celebs as guests. He has, in fact, left for Bikaner to shoot for his film, Firangi, and will return to Mumbai on March 29,” a source was quoted by DNA.

Another insider told indianexpress.com, that the next date for the shoot is March 29, and Ali would be present. “Ali wasn’t well hence skipped the last two shoots. He will return for March 29 shoot. The show will also go on. There’s no word on the channel not renewing it,” the source said. Kapil has been taking efforts to get Sunil back on the show, and though people around the duo are hopeful he would stay, it has been learnt that Sunil is still majorly upset with his co-star.

