The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar is back and Kiku Sharda welcomes him with a beautiful message. See photos

Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu chaiwallah has finally returned on the The Kapil Sharma Show. Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu chaiwallah has finally returned on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma is happy and so is his teammate Kiku Sharma and the reason for this is that their friend and co-actor Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu chaiwallah has finally returned on the The Kapil Sharma Show. After much apprehensions around Chandan breaking all ties with his childhood friend Kapil, now the two have reunited and are back to being buddies. Kiku Sharda treated the TKSS fans with an image of Kapil and Chandan together from the show’s sets, and we are celebrating.

Kiku shared the image with a deep message, “Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai 👏🏼(Ofter those relationships are beautiful which are made out of emotions and not worry about the world welcome back brother).” Kapil Sharma too expressed his greetings to Chandan indirectly, as he re-tweeted the same post of Kiku.

Just like friends who are forever together, comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar seem to be of the same kind. They finally sorted out their personal differences, and all this will definitely make all fans of The Kapil Sharma Show happy.

Check Kiku Sharda’s post as he welcomes back Chandan Prabhakar on The Kapil Sharma Show:

Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/PKelheD98s — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 24, 2017

Comedian Rajiv Thakur also shared an image of Kapil and Chandan from the latest shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. He captioned the image as, “#comedy #brotherhood #friends #thekapilsharmashow #fun.”

For the unversed, Chandan didn’t show up on the sets of Kapil’s show after the infamous spat between Sunil Grover and Kapil on their flight back from Australia. Also, there were reports that Chandan has teamed up with Sunil for a new show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd