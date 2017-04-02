The Kapil Sharma Show: Cast celebrate Kapil’s birthday, as Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra sing for him. Watch videos

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on The Kapil Sharma sets. Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on The Kapil Sharma sets.

Kapil Sharma turned 36 today. But the actor-comedian preferred to mark his birthday amid work. Kapil has been going through personal and professional trouble owing to his spat with co-actor Sunil Grover, which is clearly reflecting in the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the one he shot with Meri Pyaari Bindu lead pair Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday did gave him some smiles. The two actors, brought in Kapil’s birthday bit early when they came to promote their film on the show. Kapil cut his birthday cake as the duo wished him in a cheerful video. The film’s official Twitter handle posted the video which was later shared by Parineeti. The video has been captioned, “Bindu & Abhi celebrate Kapil’s birthday with cake, gaana & more on @TheKapilSShow! Happy birthday to you @KapilSharmaK9.”

Watch Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana with Kapil Sharma:

Bindu & Abhi celebrate Kapil’s birthday with cake, gaana & more on @TheKapilSShow! Happy birthday to you @KapilSharmaK9 😀 pic.twitter.com/Ywk5EdhWis — #MeriPyaariBindu (@MeriPyaariBindu) April 2, 2017

Going by the video, Pari and Ayushmann are seen crooning a song to celebrate the birthday of Kapil. But, we wonder why Kapil, who is usually cheerful, seemed a bit lost. We won’t say more. Watch it for yourself. Another video that has surfaced online shows the cast including Kiku Sharda celebrating the comedian’s birthday.

Happy birthday my bro kapil sharma pic.twitter.com/Xau4MNE63t — dinesh kumar (@dineshk85977131) April 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished Kapil on his birthday. The actor tweeted, “I have had the most fun with this guy on Television. The talented @KapilSharmaK9 … Happy Birthday, Bro. Thank you for all the laughs.” Actor Kiku Sharda tweeted, “Happy BDay brother 🎂,,,,,thanks for helping me make the world laugh, there could be no better job. #respect.”

I have had the most fun with this guy on Television. The talented @KapilSharmaK9 … Happy Birthday Bro. Thank you for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/P84jRUt15w — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 2, 2017

Happy BDay brother 🎂,,,,,thanks for helping me make the world laugh, there could be no better job. #respect pic.twitter.com/N3c051HXyd — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 1, 2017

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the future of The Kapil Sharma Show as yet. According to Times of India, a source close to the channel quoted, “The channel has given Kapil Sharma one month time to put up everything together, if he manages to do so the channel will think about continuing with the show. However, looking at the current situation and dwindling TRPs this seems highly impossible for Kapil as Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra are not in any mood to return.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd