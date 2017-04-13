The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil’s ‘bua’ Upasana Singh returns, she’s hopeful Sunil Grover will come back too

Actor Upasana Singh will have a new character on The Kapil Sharma Show. Actor Upasana Singh will have a new character on The Kapil Sharma Show.

First Raju Srivastava and now Upasana Singh – Kapil Sharma seems to be missing his old partners, or maybe the time has come for this popular comedian to depend on his previous teammates. After all, the three stars of his show- Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar – have left The Kapil Sharma Show in a lurch. Two weeks ago, Kapil made Raju a permanent member of the show. He was at one time, a comedian who was a guest artist on the show. Now, Bua aka Upasana has returned to the show as a permanent member as well. She was last seen on the show in November.

“My first shoot was yesterday. I am shooting today also. I had been in talks for the show for a few days as I wanted some things to be clear. Now, everything is sorted and I am glad to be back with my old team. They have been like a family to me. We share a great equation,” Upasana told indianexpress.com

She is back but sadly, bua, will still be missed as the actor revealed that she has a new character on the show. “I am not playing bua this time. I am some other relative of Kapil. My story is such that I am a tall woman married to a short man. My husband is being played by Paresh Ganatra (of Chidiya Ghar fame). There’s also another character – a man who is in love with me. I am excited about the new innings,” she said.

During the five months that she stayed away from the show, things have changed. Today, there’s no Dr Mashoor Gulati, dadi and Raju, and like the audience, Upasana also feels their absence. She, however, is hopeful that Sunil will be back on the show. “Of course, I am missing them on the set. We worked together for years so, it’s natural that I am missing all three of them. I don’t know how big the fight was (between Kapil and Sunil) but I think, he will come back soon. I am hopeful things will be sorted soon and he will return.”

On her own work front, besides The Kapil Sharma Show, Upasana is also doing Nach Baliye 8, which she is co-hosting with TV actor Karan Tacker. Her biggest project, however, is David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. As the actor shared, “I am excited that I am getting to work with David ji again. I have worked with him in many comedies like Loafer, and Mr and Mrs Khiladi. In Judwaa 2 also, I have a great character. He is a lovely director to work with. He lets you improvise on your role and doesn’t force you to stick to the script. He tells you to add your own bits.”

