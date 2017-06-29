The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh to shoot from next week, didn’t cancel the shoot

Bharti Singh will join Kapil Sharma on the sets of his show from next week. Bharti Singh will join Kapil Sharma on the sets of his show from next week.

The Kapil Sharma Show is making headlines once again and this time it is for all good reasons. While last week, Kapil’s childhood buddy, Chandan Prabhakar mended his relationship with his friend and returned to his show, on Wednesday the show got a boost as ace comedienne Bharti Singh with fiance, Haarsh Limbachiyaa agreed to be a part of it. But, recently, some reports said that Bharti cancelled the shoot for the show after getting into a heated conversation with Kapil’s team on her entry scene in the show. As we tried to find out the truth around it, we were told that they are just rumours since Bharti is still recovering from her surgery. For the unversed, Bharti underwent a surgery after she complained of severe stomach ache and was diagnosed with kidney stones.

The source close to the actor-comedienne told indianexpress.com that Bharti hasn’t started shooting for Kapil’s show and she will only start working on it from next week. Also, it is known that her fiance Haarsh will be writing Bharti’s sequences in the show. This makes it the third collaboration between the couple. Haarsh wrote for Bharti in Comedy Nights Bachao and then the duo was seen on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 where they not only won hearts with their dancing skills but also impressed all with their chemistry.

Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan @SonyTV 9pm This Shanivaar🙏🏻Jai Ho pic.twitter.com/4GUgMXNUGa — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda who plays multiple characters on Kapil’s show, shared another picture of the reunion of Kapil and Chandan. Along with the photo, Kiku wrote, “Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan @SonyTV 9pm This Shanivaar🙏🏻Jai Ho.” Earlier too the actor-comedian shared a photo from the sets of the comedy show as he welcomed back Chandan. “Aksar wahi rishtey lajawaab hote hain, jo zamane se nahi, ehsaaso se bane hote hain @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan welcome back bhai 👏🏼,” he wrote.

