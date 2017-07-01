Bharti Singh aka Babli left Irfan and Yusuf Pathan in splits. This is exactly what we were missing on The Kapil Sharma Show, see photos

Bharti Singh made a rocking entry on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh made a rocking entry on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show is finally finding its way through the rough weather that hit it in the past few months. The comedy show, which saw one of the most controversial spat between its lead actors Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, is getting some respite, thanks to things settling down. After Chandan Prabhakar returning to the show, now Bharti Singh is the latest one to join it, and we are sure it’ll only help it gain some ratings. Bharti, who shot for her first episode with Kapil and the team on Thursday night, had shared a photo from the sets. Now, in her latest Iinstagram post, she has posted another picture in her act. She captioned the picture, “#kapu #babli #thekapilsharmashow sat-sun9pm on @sonytvofficial @kapilsharma 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Bharti was recently seen with her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Infact, her script on Kapil’s show will also be written by Haarsh, who penned for her on Comedy Nights Bachao. Bharti joining Kapil’s team has surely made news. The ace comedienne, who has for few years been working with Kapil’s apparent arch rival Krushna Abhishek in various shows, has this time chosen to be a part of a different side.

Check out Bharti Singh Instagram post.

The first episode starring Bharti will have cricketers and brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan accompanied by their father. Apart from interacting with fans, Yusuf also revealed that as a child, he used to get bashed by his parents because Irfan worked out more than him and used to stay fit.

Here are some more pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show saw its lowest phase post the mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil, as they were returning from their Australia trip in March. Following this, Sunil along with fellow actors Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra called it quits from the show. However, a few days back, Kapil’s childhood buddy Chandan agreed to return, much to the happiness of many. Comedian Kiku Sharda even posted a beautiful message on Twitter, welcoming him back. While Ali Asgar is set to be a part of a new show titled The Drama Company with Krushna on Sony channel, it is heard that Sunil will be making appearances on it. Kapil and Krushna are surely back with some face-off on the TRP charts.

